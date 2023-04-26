RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson is making efforts to reduce the number of homicides, after the city saw a record 49 homicides in 2022.

She tells CBS 17 there have only been seven homicides in 2023, so right now, we’re on pace for lower numbers this year. The chief said they’ve been putting additional resources in areas with the highest crime rates and she says that’s helped the department cut down on some of the violence.

“We’re patrolling those areas, that our officers are engaged with the community to reduce crime every way that we can,” Patterson said.

Chief Patterson tells CBS 17 she’s concerned about those numbers spiking over the summer as the temperatures get warmer, more people go out to nightclubs and drink and bad behavior goes up.

“We want to mitigate that as much as possible. We want to make sure our officers are in those locations and that they’re highly visible so that we don’t have those incidents,” Patterson said.

The chief said the department is also working with state and federal law enforcement to keep tabs on threats of violence from repeat offenders and those involved with drug trafficking.