RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police chief Estella Patterson joined several Raleigh police officers for Thursday’s “Walk with a Cop” event at Pullen Park.

CBS 17 was there as the chief talked with families, took pictures with children and listened to any questions and concerns people have about policing.

Patterson says she’s made a big push on community policing efforts during her time as chief.

She said the main message she’s hearing from people is they just want to see officers in their neighborhoods and build relationships with them.

“They want to connect more with the police department. We want to build trust, to sustain trust. Those are big issues on people’s minds,” Patterson said.

CBS 17 also got an update on RPD’s staffing issues.

Patterson says they have about 100 vacancies right now but points out that one police academy class is about to graduate and they’ll start another in July.

RPD is planning a hiring event April 15 ahead of the next academy class.

To reserve your spot, click here.