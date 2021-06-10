Raleigh police chief finalists to take part in candidate forum

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A day after the finalists for Raleigh’s police chief were revealed, the three candidates will take part in a forum to let the public know more about them.

The finalists are competing to take over after Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown retires at the end of the month.

The forum runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and can be watch in the player above.

The finalists are:

Robert Lowe, deputy superintendent for the Cambridge Police Department in Massachusetts. He has 20 years of experience in law enforcement. He’s also a licensed attorney and a current doctoral student, focusing on implicit bias in policing.

Darryl McSwain, chief of the Maryland National Capital Park Police. Before that, he spent 30 years with the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Estella Patterson currently serves as deputy chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, overseeing the Patrol Services Group. She’s been with the department for more than 20 years.

Mayor Nancy McFarlane hopes to have a decision by July 15 but City Manager Marchell Adams-David will be the one ultimately making that decision.

This story will be updated.