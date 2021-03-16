Raleigh police chief ‘quite concerned’ by video showing fight involving guns, man swinging machete

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s police chief has said there will be a thorough investigation after she said her officers did not do their part in responding to several 911 calls reporting street fights on March 12.

CBS 17 was contacted by a concerned resident who said they were disappointed in the police department’s response to the fights on Bragg Street on Friday afternoon.

“No questions were asked. No statements were asked,” the resident said.

CBS 17 obtained multiple videos of the fights where at least one person was armed with a gun and another person had a machete.

A Bragg Street resident said they contacted Raleigh City Councilman Corey Branch about the police response.

“It’s something that’s not acceptable,” said Branch.

Following Branch’s comment, Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown released a statement concerning her officer’s response to the 911 calls.

“For the past several years, I have been calling on the community to do their part in helping keep our city safe by reporting suspicious and criminal activity as soon as they are aware of it,” Deck-Brown said.

The chief said the community did their part on Friday by reporting the fights.

“However, it appears that we did not reciprocate in service to those calls,” Deck-Brown said.

She said officers were called to the 600 block of Bragg Street at 4:13 p.m.

An hour later, 911 calls were made reporting fighting near the same location.

One caller said “all hell was breaking loose” on Bragg Street. Callers reported between 15 and 30 people being involved.

Deck-Brown said the fights are under criminal investigation.

“Based on what I have heard so far, the residents who called 911 did exactly what they should have done by reporting unlawful activity and I am grateful to them,” Deck-Brown said. “I would emphasize that this is not a true reflection of the great relationships we have worked hard to forge with our community.”

One caller contacted 911 multiple times – the second time calling the incident a “small riot” and reporting a man had been wielding a machete but left and went into a neighboring house.

“You guys have two cops out here just sitting around doing nothing,” the caller said. “We would like some police to come out here and take some statements, knock on doors and take out video from us. Because they’re not accepting the video we have.”

The chief said a full internal investigation will be conducted.

“I was quite concerned by what I saw, and I pledge that it will be thorough and will follow wherever the facts lead. It will be most important to determine how this occurred and what we can do better,” Deck-Brown said.