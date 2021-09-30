Raleigh police chief responds after report of 2nd attempted abduction outside school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Schools said that an attempted abduction outside a Raleigh middle school was the second such incident in less than a week. Police are investigating both but are not providing many details.

For a second day, Raleigh police on Thursday stepped up patrols around Martin Magnet Middle School. The district said a student was walking to that school when an older man in a red pickup truck tried to grab them. They escaped and alerted school officials.

“I would never have thought just in this area that I would have to be worried about it,” parent Dieva Hill said.

According to the incident report, officers called it an assault and said it happened between 6:40 and 6:50 a.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, a letter sent to families said there had been another attempted abduction at Root Elementary Friday. That’s about 3 miles away.

In the message, the principal said a man pulled up to a student walking home and asked them to get in the car. The man was said to be in his 30s, driving a dirty, gray sedan that may be a Honda.

In this case, a parent called police.

Parents and grandparents said they want more information.

“We’ve heard very, very little,” grandmother Debra Perkinson said.

The police department’s public information officers have only said they’re investigating. CBS 17 asked Raleigh’s new Police Chief Estella Patterson about it.

“We don’t have any evidence that there’s anything egregious occurring but of course, we’re going to make sure we have a presence in that area.”

CBS 17 asked the chief why more information hadn’t been released.

“We don’t believe the public is in any immediate danger right now. Again, we’re investigating. We’re looking to see if there are any leads, any witnesses to either one of these incidents,” Patterson said.