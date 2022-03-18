RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect is facing multiple counts of felony charges including six counts of attempted first-degree murder Thursday after a home was burned, leading to a police chase, crash and shootout with officers, officials said.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said she is beyond proud of the work her officers did Thursday to detain the suspect. She said that senseless acts of violence like Thursday’s incident won’t be tolerated.

“I have to tell you that I was just extremely pleased with the level of professionalism our officers exemplified yesterday,” Patterson said.

It was a string of events that led to the arrest of 39-year old Willie Daniels. According to Knightdale police, it started Thursday at the Country Hearth Inn where Daniels knocked on multiple doors looking for his wife.

Police said he later went home and set his Gaby Lane house on fire.

Raleigh police said shortly after that, they received a call about a shooting and the vehicle they spotted matched the description of the suspect’s car.

Upon their arrival, they said the suspect led them on a chase and shot at officers — hitting two police cars. Police returned gunfire. They also used Tasers in an attempt to take the suspect into custody.

Daniels was eventually taken into custody with no injuries to police or bystanders, police said.

Patterson said her officers’ display of professionalism and knowledge of the situation is what they were trained for.

“The suspect, in this case, had a 9-millimeter handgun in his waistband. So there was that thought at any moment he could reach for that weapon. The fact that they knew that information but still made every effort to deescalate and had a positive outcome, really speaks volumes to the kind of work our officers are doing every day,” she said.

She said their ability to deescalate issues is why she commends every officer involved.

“Yesterday the world got to see it in real-time, the kind of challenges we face in this profession. But I am just extremely pleased just at the level of professionalism our officers showed,” Patterson said.

However, Patterson said the surge in gun violence is one of their main concerns.

“We’re seeing increases in gun violence across our society now and in our city as well. We are going to those calls where individuals are armed and officers are trying to deescalate as much as they can. And it’s just a challenge everyday day in and day out to have to deal with those kinds of things,” she said.

Daniels was set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday but he is still being treated in the hospital for his injuries. No future court date has been determined.