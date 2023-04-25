RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson is putting her support behind new legislation that would increase funding for law enforcement while also calling for stronger gun laws.

Patterson was at the state legislative building Tuesday where she joined several Democratic lawmakers in support of House Bill 705 and Senate Bill 713.

She said the legislation would help departments respond to mental health challenges among officers, pay for additional training and provide money for extra equipment for critical incidents, like the mass shooting in Raleigh in October.

“We need a bill like this that will help us more forward. Our dedicated professionals deserve the resources and training to meet the needs of everyday life,” Patterson said.

The bills also call for stronger gun laws, including the reinstatement of the pistol purchase permit with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation being in charge of permits, instead of the county sheriffs.

Kaaren Haldeman is a gun safety advocate and spoke at Tuesday’s news conference. She said her kids are worried about someone showing up to their school with a gun.

“I work in public schools. I work with kids, I have them in my home. Many of them are in crisis and are reaching out and they are traumatized by what is happening around guns in this country,” Haldeman said.

Most of the funding for the bill would come from the state’s general fund.

CBS 17 reached out to Republican leaders for their response but has yet to hear back from them.