RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After having to take several years off because of the pandemic, the Raleigh Police Mentorship Baseball League is back this summer. The Raleigh Police Department hosted its opening ceremony Tuesday night at Biltmore Hills Park.

Police Chief Estella Patterson threw out the first pitch Tuesday, ceremoniously opening the first season since 2019.

“We have been waiting through the pandemic to be able to start up an event where our young people are out, they’re active, they’re doing something positive,” she said.

Some players got an opportunity to hit the diamond to practice before the festivities began, as they build relationships and learn more about playing baseball.

The league began a little over a decade ago, and gives kids a fun and productive way to spend their summer.

“We’re seeing a lot of our young people get into trouble, or they’re becoming victimized. If we can bring them into a positive environment like this, this is wonderful for them. And also too for the parents, to know that their children are doing something productive and for them to support that,” said Patterson.

Coaches, like David Donnelly Jr., play an integral role in guiding them through the season.

“My biggest thing about coaching is to be able to help somebody along the way, mentor somebody, keep them off the streets, alright, and work with them, because a lot of the kids that come to us don’t have fathers at the house,” he said.

He’s coached the city’s youth for nearly 10 years, embracing the chance to mentor them in the process.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to help somebody who would not get any kind of mentoring, any kind of male leadership, unless they come out to some program like the Raleigh Police League,” said Donnelly Jr.

He also shared that one of the rewarding things about coaching is seeing kids discover a talent they didn’t realize they had.

“When a kid comes out here to play baseball, you never know how good they are, some of them are very, very good,” he explained.

While this season’s teams are all set, the Raleigh Police Department is hoping to continue building for next season. During opening remarks, organizers said they had well over 150 players in 2019, as they aim to hit that mark again next summer.