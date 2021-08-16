Raleigh police chief to discuss investigation into killing of drum major

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s police chief is slated to make a statement Monday afternoon about the investigation into the July 31 shooting death of Charlie Debnam.

Charlie Cook Debnam, 31, spent July 31 packing donations and handing out fans at the Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh.

Just after 7:30 p.m. that night, police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Rock Quarry Road. They arrived to find Debnam lying on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital and later died, police said.

Debnam was shot when he was caught in a shootout involving two cars, according to a 911 call released by officials. The caller said he heard multiple shots.

Police in Massachusetts captured a suspect in Debnam’s killing earlier in August in a city just north of Boston.

An investigative team developed learned that Marcus Walton, 29, was hiding out in a fifth-floor apartment at 770 Washington Ave. in Revere, Massachusetts.

As authorities arrived, Walton tried to jump from the fifth-story window.

Eventually, Walton was talked out of jumping.

He was taken into custody and will soon be extradited to Wake County on a murder charge, officials said.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson will deliver remarks concerning the investigation at 4 p.m.