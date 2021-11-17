Raleigh police chief to publicly address ‘recent crime’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s police chief plans to speak publicly Wednesday about “recent crime” in the wake of the killing of a 19-year-old at a park on Tuesday.

Chief Estella Patterson will speak at 3:30 p.m. at the Green Community Center on Green Road.

Miguel Bejaran, 19, was shot in the head and killed at the park around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Two juveniles are in custody in relation to the shooting and facing murder charges.

Earlier, Wednesday, Patterson was at an event announcing a safety initiative between the Raleigh Police Department and Advance Auto Parts.

CBS 17 wanted to ask Patterson about the recent violence but was told the chief would “not be addressing anything else today. She will not be talking about the violence.”

CBS 17 will stream the chief’s comments at 3:30 p.m.