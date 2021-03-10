Raleigh police chief to stay on job until replacement is named

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 has learned that although Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown had planned to retire on April 1, the search for a new chief has not even started.

On Wednesday, the City of Raleigh told CBS 17 the City “plans to utilize an executive search firm in its recruitment and selection of the next Chief of Police. A request for proposals from search firms is currently being advertised.”

While Deck-Brown said she would retire in April, City officials said she will not be leaving the office until a replacement is hired.

Deck-Brown announced Dec. 30 that she was retiring.

Deck-Brown was appointed to lead the Raleigh Police Department in February 2013, capping off a departmental career that began shortly after she graduated from East Carolina University in 1987, according to the City of Raleigh.

Some initiatives from Deck-Brown’s tenure as chief highlighted by the city include implementing body-worn cameras, mental health first-aid training, the Raleigh Citizen’s Police Academy, and reality-based training.

Deck-Brown has faced criticism, too. CBS 17 reported that more than $165,000 was spent in officer pay to provide security at her home after protests. The protests happened after an officer-involved shooting in March and the security presence lasted from March 10 until Nov. 26, the department said.

Another point of contention in the past year was the department’s handling of protests in late May and early June after George Floyd’s death in police custody. Raleigh police hired an independent firm to review the matter and recently responded to recommendations that were made.