RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police officers have a large presence and closed a street in an area just west of Glenwood Avenue near downtown Raleigh on New Year’s Eve.

An incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in a parking lot at 710 W. Johnson St. beside the Johnson Street Yacht Club, according to Raleigh Police Department.

Several Raleigh police cruisers have blocked off West Johnson Street and crime scene tape is up in the area. The area is less than two blocks west of Glenwood Avenue.

The location is between St. Mary’s Street and North Boylan Avenue, just a block south of West Peace Street.

Raleigh officers said the large police presence was after a person died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police said there was no danger to the public.