RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Thursday afternoon in the city.

On Thursday at approximately 3:47 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a subject down on the greenway near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Creedmoor Road. After arriving, officers found a deceased adult male.

Police said detectives are on scene conducting an investigation. Crabtree Creek Trail is closed while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.