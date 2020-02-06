Raleigh police conducting death investigation at Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are conducting a death investigation at Crabtree Valley Mall on Thursday morning.

Police said the investigation is taking place outside the mall, not inside.

No further information has been released at this time.

CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as it develops.

