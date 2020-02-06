RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are conducting a death investigation at Crabtree Valley Mall on Thursday morning.
Police said the investigation is taking place outside the mall, not inside.
No further information has been released at this time.
CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as it develops.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Raleigh police conducting death investigation at Crabtree Valley Mall
- Exception to South Carolina law allows uncertified cops to make arrests, carry gun
- Greyhound from Ireland that went missing in Cary found after more than a week on the run
- Neighbor kills man with crossbow in attempt to save him from pit bull attack, officials say
- Cadet dies at youth academy, NC National Guard says
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now