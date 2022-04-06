RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in a Feb. homicide.

On Feb. 24, 67-year-old Nathaniel Price was located at a bus stop in the 3700 block of New Bern Avenue by a motorist. He was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Raleigh police are still conducting its homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org.