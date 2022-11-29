RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two days after a high-profile shooting at an upscale shopping center over Thanksgiving weekend stunned the Raleigh community, no charges have been filed.

One person was shot during a busy shopping time early Sunday evening at North Hills shopping center, according to Raleigh police.

The shooting sent a man to a nearby hospital and took place just outside the Regal movie theater, which is in a popular gathering circle containing Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream and a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Police said the two people involved knew each other in the shooting which happened just after 7:20 p.m. at 4150 Main at North Hills Street.

Police swarmed the area and the shooting caused concern among many shoppers with one family reporting they heard at least one gunshot. Police blocked off several streets in the shopping center in the wake of the shooting.

One person was detained and questioned after the incident, but, as of Tuesday, no one has been charged in the shooting, police said.

Police will not release any more information about the shooting because they said it is still under investigation.

But police said Tuesday afternoon that any charges would come only after they coordinate the case with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office.

Sunday night’s shooting comes just over two weeks after a person was shot across the street at Kings Bowling at 141 Park at North Hills Street.