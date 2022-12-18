RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they partnered with several agencies Friday night to crack down on drunk driving and other unsafe driving behaviors.

Police did not say where they focused the operation, which also included Knightdale, Wake Forest, Holly Springs, Zebulon, Apex and Garner police.

But, they did charge 23 people with DWI and 44 drivers for speeding, according to a Raleigh police news release.

One of the cars seized for racing. Photo courtesy: Raleigh Police Department

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and North Carolina State University Police also helped in the operation.

Police managed to seize four cars when they made busts for prearranged speed competitions.

Four drivers were even cited for having loud mufflers.

With 120 traffic stops there were a total of 203 charges or citations, police said.

Other charges included: