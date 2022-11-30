RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After spending months drafting the policy and asking the community for feedback, the Raleigh Police Department released its de-escalation policy — a way officers will use and approach force in stressful and potentially life-threatening situations.

Wednesday, CBS 17 received a copy of the 3-page policy.

It addresses different scenarios, including what officers should do during a non-compliance situation.

It states, “the officer will assess the level of non-compliance.”

It also goes on to say that officers should act if there’s a safety threat, a suspect escape, medical emergency, along with several other factors.

Further down it reads, “an officer should not antagonize or bait a subject.”

CBS 17 reported earlier this month that while Raleigh’s Police Department is dedicating the next two years to developing a new de-escalation policy and training, officers announced they will hold two December meetings to “share this policy with the community.”

“The policy is a result of valuable community feedback received from six community meetings held over the summer. We are grateful for the community input we received and will host two meetings to share this policy,” Raleigh police said.

Although RPD has done de-escalation training in the past, now they will be using more than $118,000 in federal grant funding to create a longer-term training program and policy, CBS 17 previously reported.

The policy has some things officers should keep in mind during a lack of compliance situation. For instance, medical conditions, mental impairment, and language barrier to name a few.

“So, I’ve actually been to one or two of the meetings when it was the crafting of this. One of the main components I always said was, we need to make sure there is some type of accountability mechanism put in place. But also, that it’s written plainly,” Kerwin Pittman said.

Pittman is an activist in the area and has advocated for de-escalation policy for years.

“Since the Kyron Hinton incident. Who was a man who [was] having a mental health crisis,” he said.

Raleigh activists are also hoping community confidence in police can be restored.

To rework its de-escalation policy, starting next year, the department plans to hold eight public feedback sessions. It will also send a total of 70 officers and members of crisis intervention teams to three separate in- and out-of-state training sessions to learn more tools to respond to fast-changing situations.

But for now, the department is starting small with two meetings.

The first will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Anne Gordon Center, as well as Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at John Chavis Memorial Park.

Pittman said he plans to speak up during Thursday’s public meeting on the policy.

“This policy is so vague. To what actually de-escalation is. The average person cannot read this policy and get a clear understanding,” he said.

The policy does say there will be training on this, and the policy will be reviewed each year.