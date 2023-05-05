RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Family, friends and members of the Raleigh Police Department gathered at Meredith College Friday to graduate and welcome several new sworn officers.

Chief of Police Estella Patterson said the 126th Academy Class is the police department’s largest class to graduate in five years. Patterson, who spoke during the ceremony, offered words of encouragement and welcomed the 43 new recruits.

Raleigh police Deputy Chief Zachary Lechette said the class brings several new faces and diverse backgrounds.

“They bring a lot to the table. I think what we’ll find with this class being so diverse really represents all of Raleigh,” he said.

Lechette also mentioned that the department is still working to fill positions — like several other agencies.

“We really want to see this trend continue, we’re looking forward to having those officers out there on the road, helping our staff and fulfilling the chief’s vision of making Raleigh one of the safest cities in the country,” said Lechette.

The deputy chief said the class brings a big boost to the department.

Among the graduating class was 47-year-old Jeff Loy. The new officer said, “It’s a privilege to stand here and wear the City of Raleigh’s badge. It’s something I don’t take lightly.”

Loy, who stood by his parents, said he hopes to continue his commitment to service.

“I have had a life of service at our church and school and I wanted to continue that service. This was a noble thing and I wanted to give it my best shot,” Loy said. “Protect the innocent… that’s what we’re here to do.”

Loy’s mother, Sandra Loy, who hugged her son, couldn’t help but feel emotional while watching her son walk across the stage. She said, “It’s a big undertaking to become a police officer. We’re very proud of him but we will be praying for him every day.”

The Raleigh Police Department said these officers have been assigned their districts and will soon be getting to work.

Lechette said the police department’s next academy is in July.