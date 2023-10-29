RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after an overnight shooting left two juveniles injured.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Cross Link Road in South Raleigh around 1:33 a.m. Sunday.

Once there, they found two male juveniles with gunshot wounds that were non-life-threatening.

According to police, the victims were both taken to the hospital and have since been treated and released.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect fired multiple shots during a large party attended by teens and adults.

Cross Link Road was closed off for several hours Sunday morning as investigators worked the scene but has since reopened.

No suspect has been taken into custody, police said Sunday morning. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (919) 996-1193. Anonymous tips can also be left through Raleigh Crime Stoppers’ online form at www.p3tips.com/89.