RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is offering up to $5,000 in a signing bonus for experienced officers joining its ranks, officials announced Friday.

The starting salary for a police recruit in Raleigh is $41,068 while in the academy and increases to $42,300 after completion. The maximum salary listed for officers is just over $90,000 for a police sergeant, according to the department’s recruitment website.

Raleigh police spokesperson Laura Hourigan said signing bonuses would depend on the officer’s level of experience. The levels include graduates of Basic Law Enforcement Training, less than a year of in-state experience, a year or more of in-state experience, less than two years of out-of-state experience, and two or more years of out-of-state experience.

Signing bonuses are capped at $5,000.

More information about joining the Raleigh Police Department can be found online or by contacting a recruiter at 919-996-1343.