RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department honored one of its own who lost his life in the line of duty in 2002.

Master Officer Charles Radford Paul II was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 10, 2002, according to officials.

To honor his memory, the Raleigh Police Dept. held a wreath-laying service at the Raleigh Police Memorial on Friday.