RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed a car into a meter box at an apartment complex Sunday morning, causing a ripple effect that led to bricks falling and a hole opening up in the wall of the building, before running from the scene.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Navaho Drive.

A car hit the meter box of a building, but not the building itself, police said. The impact from the crash “broke brick,” which created a hole exposing the inside of a laundry facility.

The driver fled the scene on foot, according to Raleigh police. As of mid-morning Sunday, the driver is still suspected to be on the run.

The Raleigh Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and look for the driver.