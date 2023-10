RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were injured in an overnight shooting in Raleigh, police say.

The incident happened around 12:42 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Western Boulevard, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Their injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

Raleigh police are continuing to investigate, and they currently believe there is no threat to the public.