Raleigh Police Department seeks public input ahead of national re-accreditation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is giving the public an opportunity to provide input as it seeks national re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

The department is scheduled for a virtual on-site assessment as part of a program to achieve re-accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards in four basic areas: policy and procedure, administration, operations, and support services.

Employees and the public are invited to offer comments by calling (919) 996-1088 on Monday, Nov. 29 between 3:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Comments will be taken by the Assessment Team.

There will also be an opportunity to to offer comments during a public information session on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. The session will be conducted at the Raleigh Police Department’s North District station located at 6716 Six Forks Road. A computer and monitor will be in place in the 2nd floor conference room to facilitate conversations with the assessors who will not be physically present.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the department’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

Comments may also be emailed.