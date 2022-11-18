RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police Department hosted a promotional and lateral ceremony Friday to honor three new recruits and promote current officers.

According to Raleigh police spokesman Lt. Jason Borneo, the department has more than 100 vacancies. They’re hoping these new recruits help shorten that number.

Family and friends came together for a joyous celebration in the main ballroom at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Raleigh. The ceremony started promptly at 10 a.m. with a bagpiper player leading the way for a new path for these officers.

Police Chief Estella Patterson gave a speech about the newly appointed officer and recruits

“I am proud at all you have accomplished and I am confident that you will continue to do great things as we — we — continue to move the department forward,” Patterson said.

Patterson took the moment to highlight the bravery and leadership Raleigh’s department has —even on one of the city’s darkest days.

“And it was all hands on deck to restore calm and safety. This police … department performed fabulously,” she said describing the response to the Raleigh mass shooting.

She went on to thank the officers for their professionalism of her team and their dedication to service. She ended her speech by saying that with the new recruits and leaders, they’re working to make Raleigh one of the safest cities in the nation.

For more information on Raleigh police careers click here.