RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A senior service dog for the Raleigh Police Department has passed away following eight years of commitment to the unit.

Bronco, a “valuable narcotics detection dog”, as he was referred to by the department, passed away recently after he became ill from an infection at the age of 10, Raleigh police announced on Facebook.

Bronco with his Senior Officer Kellogg (Raleigh Police Department on Facebook).

“K9 Bronco was the faithful partner of Senior Officer Kellogg and served the department honorably from 2014 until his passing,” Raleigh police said on Facebook. “He was responsible for countless drug seizures, including six kilos of cocaine that led to multiple arrests.”

The department also said Bronco’s service to the community will always be remembered.