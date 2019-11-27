Raleigh police: Don’t leave your running car unattended

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are reminding everyone to not leave your running vehicle unattended.
“They become a prime opportunity for thieves to steal in a matter of seconds,” the Department said in a release.
Raleigh police reported at least 25 vehicles being stolen while left running between November 2018 and March 2019.
“Even with the doors locked, a window can easily be broken, giving a thief access to the vehicle,” Raleigh police said.
A 16-year-old from Raleigh was initially arrested Nov. 19 and charged with possessing a stolen vehicle.
Michael Anthony Lucas has since been charged with six counts of larceny of a motor vehicle.
“In a majority of the incidents, the cars were left running and unattended,” Raleigh police said.
