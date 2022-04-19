RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Members of the Raleigh Fire and Police departments are out Tuesday protesting for a larger pay increase.

The group stood outside the municipal building in downtown Raleigh ahead of this afternoon’s city council meeting.

The city council is slated to make a decision concerning a 2-percent pay raise for city employees.

Those outside the municipal center say 2 percent isn’t enough and their wages fall short when compared to other cities and counties nearby.

One of the main concerns among those protesting is that the proposed pay increase of 2 percent doesn’t match the increase in the cost of living in the area, which has gone up 8 percent, they said.

Rick Armstrong with the Raleigh Police Protective Association said a 10-percent raise across the board would make wages more competitive.

The police and fire departments want more money to make ends meet and to make it easier to recruit more employees as both agencies have significant vacancies.

If approved, the raise would be effective starting April 23. Employees would see the raises reflected on their May 13 paycheck.

Tuesday’s meeting was supposed to be held in person but Raleigh announced early Monday that it would be held virtually.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday – forcing the change.

