RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid recent crime in downtown Raleigh, police and North Carolina officials cracked down this weekend on alcohol-related offenses in Glenwood South, Raleigh police said Tuesday.

Photo from Raleigh Police Department

Police noted there were 90 alcohol and drug violations along with seven weapons offenses.

The crackdown took place over the weekend in Glenwood South, which is an area bounded by Peace Street in the north, W. Morgan Street in the south, St. Mary’s Street to the west and Dawson Street to the east. The area receives its name from Glenwood Avenue running through the center of the district.

Police worked with North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement officers “to detect and deter alcohol-related offenses in the Glenwood South area,” a Raleigh Police Department news release said.

Police included five photos of various items seized during the operation — including four handguns.

The news release said the following violations were noted by police:

49 alcohol violations

9 fake IDs

41 misdemeanor and felony drug violations

7 weapons violations

2 arrest warrants served

The effort was supported by N.C. State University Police, North Carolina Forensic Test for Alcohol Branch and the Wake County Magistrates Office, police said.