RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Police Department officer who was killed in the line of duty in 1997 was honored by law enforcement Tuesday.

Paul Andrew Hale was fatally shot on July 11, 1997 after attempting to catch a murder suspect.

“Detective Hale and his partner were approaching the suspect’s vehicle when the suspect fired a shot, striking Detective Hale,” Raleigh police said in a Facebook post.

The Facebook post also said Detective Hale had been with the police department for seven years and was promoted five days prior to his end of watch.





Paul Andrew Hale was remembered by Raleigh police on Tuesday (Raleigh Police Department/Facebook).

Additionally, CBS 17 reported when Detective Hale was one of 19 officers killed from Wake County and the State Highway Patrol when members of the public paid tribute with an annual memorial at the 7th annual Wake County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony on May 11, 2015.

Kristen Lambertsen contributed to this article.