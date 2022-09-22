RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested one person on Wednesday for attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Raleigh on Monday.

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo at 2001 Clark Avenue. NC State police also put out an alert of the attempted crime as it was near the campus.

The suspect was seen in surveillance photos wearing a wig with black hair and holding a white trash bag.

Photos courtesy Raleigh Police Department.

Police later identified the suspect as 55-year-old John Wayne Davis. He was arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Davis was transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.