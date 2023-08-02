Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot in front of the Food Lion on Lead Mine Road in Raleigh on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has identified a man killed in a shooting on Lead Mine Road Tuesday.

Police said 49-year-old Steven McLamb died after he was shot in a Food Lion parking lot. The shooting was reported at 5:17 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, police said officers found a McLamb with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries.

In an update Wednesday, police said the investigation was ongoing and no charges had been filed at the time.

Police said there is no threat to the public but did not explain why they believed this.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously online at or call 919-996-1193.