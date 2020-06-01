Raleigh police identify 30 arrested by officers during weekend’s unrest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department identified 30 people who were arrested by officers Saturday and Sunday amid protests that turned violent and destructive.

Raleigh Police Department spokeswoman Laura Hourigan confirmed Monday evening that the department arrested 11 on Saturday night, 19 on Sunday night.

Charges range from resisting an officer to breaking and entering and disorderly conduct.

May 30

Jeffrey Alan Velez charged with resisting public officer at 200 Fayetteville Street.

Ismail Ibarhim Kaid with resisting public officer at 200 Fayetteville Street.

Richard Morgan III charged with breaking and entering at 411 Fayetteville Street.

Tarrin Quiante Morgan charged with breaking and entering at 411 Fayetteville Street.

Preston Earl Love charged with breaking and entering at 149 E. Davie Street.

Stephen Anthony McMillan charged with breaking and entering at 149 E. Davie Street.

Tamara Sherrine Bell charged with breaking and entering at 149 E. Davie Street.

Joseph Brandle Lewis charged with breaking and entering at 149 E. Davie Street.

Antonio Dominique Williams charged with public disturbance and resisting public officer at 200 S. Blount.

Mark Randall Drumheller charged with assault on government official at 100 W. Davie Street.

Frederick Glenn McDuffey charged with disorderly conduct at Fayetteville/Martin Street.

May 31 arrests

James Murphy Hoopes charged with resisting a public officer at Bragg/Wolf Street.

Jamal Rashid Abdullah-Lutes charged with resisting a public officer at Salisbury/Hillsborough Street.

Matthew David Haeck charged with resisting a public officer and public disturbance at Martin/Salisbury Street.

Chetarra Yolanda Hill charged with felony trespass during emergency at 4321 Lassiter Mill Road.

Dantrell Hedgepeth charged with felony trespass during emergency at 4321 Lassiter Mill Road.

Elliott Jamal Mayo charged with felony trespass during emergency and possession of burglary tools at 4321 Lassiter Mill Road.

Gary Andrew Morgan charged with resisting a public officer at Blount/Hargett Street.

Jordan Renard Mims charged with resisting a public officer at 100 W. Jones Street.

Hunter Ray Bradley charged with resisting a public officer at Salisbury/Morgan Street.

Maximilan Joseph Clingroth charged with assault on government official at 100 Fayetteville Street.

Trey Rashaun Strickland charged with resisting a public officer at Blount/Davie Street.

Allan Ali Williams charged with weapons at parade, funeral, picket line at 100 E. Davie Street.

Dijon Amad Pulley charged with felony trespass during emergency at 7901 Old Wake Forest Road.

Montez Daquan Bascombe charged with felony trespass during emergency at 7900 Old Wake Forest Road.

Sharod Jerreyl Perry charged with felony trespass during emergency at 7900 Old Wake Forest Road

Makel Cade Breece-Melvin charged with felony trespass during emergency and resisting public officer at 8000 Town Drive.

Brayam Alberto Ortiz-Rangel charged with resisting a public officer and attempted larceny at Morgan/Wilmington Street.

Jaleel Chayanne Carnegie charged with assault on government official and resisting a public officer at Martin/Blount Street.

Kened Daniel Sanchez-Moreno charged with resisting a public officer and attempted larceny at Morgan and Wilmington Street.