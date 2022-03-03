RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has identified and charged a man investigators say is responsible for robbing five North Raleigh businesses from late February through Wednesday.
Elio Hernandez, 32, has been charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
A release from police on Thursday said the department was able to identify Hernandez after community tips came in Wednesday following more identifying media coverage with suspect pictures.
The robberies, beginning Feb. 23, included:
- On Feb. 23 at Marco’s Pizza at 7500 Ramble Way
- On Feb. 27 at Lowe’s Home Improvement at 4601 Capital Blvd.
- On March 1 at the Eagles Gas at 8051 Target Side Drive
- On March 1 at Sally’s Beauty Supply at 6411 Triangle Plantation Drive
- On March 2 at the Sheetz at 4600 Millbrook Green Drive
Hernandez has now been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.