RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has identified and charged a man investigators say is responsible for robbing five North Raleigh businesses from late February through Wednesday.

Elio Hernandez, 32, has been charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A release from police on Thursday said the department was able to identify Hernandez after community tips came in Wednesday following more identifying media coverage with suspect pictures.

Hernandez seen in a string of robberies between Feb. 23 and March 2 (Raleigh Police Department).

The robberies, beginning Feb. 23, included:

On Feb. 23 at Marco’s Pizza at 7500 Ramble Way

On Feb. 27 at Lowe’s Home Improvement at 4601 Capital Blvd.

On March 1 at the Eagles Gas at 8051 Target Side Drive

On March 1 at Sally’s Beauty Supply at 6411 Triangle Plantation Drive

On March 2 at the Sheetz at 4600 Millbrook Green Drive

Hernandez has now been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.