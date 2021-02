RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are on the scene of a man barricaded in a home in southeast Raleigh Monday night.

The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 2800 block of Glasgow Drive.

The man, who is alone in the home, refused to come out. Police said the man did not have a firearm.

Police said officers “are trying to communicate with” the man.

No other information was available from authorities.