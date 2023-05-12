RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department again seeking public assistance in identifying the driver who killed a 12-year-old girl along Hillsborough Street in November.

Officers slowed traffic in the area Friday evening, passing out flyers to roughly 400 drivers with the description of the vehicle that hit and killed Samantha Briggs.

“We’re hoping that this information checkpoint will help people who drive this road recall any information, any information at all,” said Lt. Jason Borneo with Raleigh police.

On November 25, Briggs was celebrating her 12th birthday with friends when she was struck while trying to cross Hillsborough Street near Bashford Road.

The driver, who police said was driving a white Honda Civic, never stopped.

“You might not have known that you struck a child, you might have thought that you struck an animal or an object in the road, it was a dark road, it was a dark night, you may not have known. But it’s time for you to come forward,” said Borneo.

This is the second time officers have held a checkpoint in the area. Back in December, it was done in the afternoon, but this time, officers wanted to do it around the same time the hit-and-run happened.

“We know that people oftentimes take the same road at the same time,” Borneo explained.

Briggs was one of 27 pedestrians killed in Raleigh last year according to police statistics.

Borneo says they’ve received many tips from the community in response to the deadly hit-and-run, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact Raleigh Police or Crimestoppers. Raleigh police are offering up to $5,000 as a reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.