Raleigh police internal investigation prompted after cell phone video shows controversial arrest of protesters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown says the department will begin an internal investigation into the arrest of two protesters that happened during a demonstration Thursday.

Officers arrested two females Thursday, one a minor. Police say the minor was arrested for assaulting a law enforcement officer. The second female was detained and cited for resisting arrest, delaying arrest, and obstructing traffic, police say.

Deck-Brown said during a Friday press conference that she was concerned about the actions of the officers involved, prompting the investigation. Deck-Brown also says she wants the charges against the protesters dropped.

“Based on my initial review of the body camera footage, I am concerned by the actions of some of our officers,” Deck-Brown told reporters.

Cell phone video of the incident shared by Raleigh police surfaced, causing stir on social media.

The incident happened as police were directing traffic near McDowell and Hillsborough streets.

Police say some protesters changed course and moved onto an intersection.

As police attempted to move people from the street, the video shows an officer pulling a protester, appearing to drag her. Another protester held on during the ordeal.

The chief did not clarify how many officers are under investigation or if they are still working their normal schedules. Deck-Brown has since filed a petition with the courts to get the body camera footage released to the public.