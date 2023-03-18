RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of Raleigh preschoolers got a first-hand look at what it could be like to grow up as a police officer this week.

Kids 2-4 years old in the “Wee-Care Community Helpers” class met with Officer Goss this week to learn what it’s like to be a police officer.

Officer Goss gave them a tour of his police car, answered their questions and passed out stickers, the Raleigh Police Department said on Twitter.

“Wee Care” enrolls a new group of two-year-old children every three years, and works with the same group of children through age four, according to its website. The program is for economically disadvantaged children.

“Wee-Care” preschoolers learn about becoming a police officer (Raleigh Police on Twitter).

“‘Wee Care’ provides a free preschool education for economically disadvantaged children equipping them with social, emotional and cognitive skills and confidence to succeed in kindergarten,” its website said.

Educators also said the partnership between community resources — such as police officers (and others) — it’s vital.