RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a person was found dead late Tuesday afternoon.

Police were dispatched just before 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

At that scene, police found a dead man. The man was located in woods near a church.

A CBS 17 crew on scene observed dozens of people in the area as police conducted their investigation.

No other details were released.