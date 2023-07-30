RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man first went to Garner after he was shot in Raleigh Sunday afternoon — before he was later taken by EMS to a hospital, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. as a person shot in the 1200 block of Pettigrew Street, which is near New Bern Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

When officers arrived, a man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Pettigrew Street area new New Bern Avenue, but they are trying to figure out the exact location. The area is about a block from Cook Out and a couple of blocks west of Church’s Chicken.

“Officers and detectives are on the scene determining the circumstances surrounding this incident,” police said in a news release.

After the shooting, the man was first inexplicably taken to a location in Garner, but was later taken by EMS to a nearby hospital, police said.

The man suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and there are no suspects in custody,” the news release said.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193.