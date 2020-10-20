Raleigh police investigate after man shot on Sedgewick Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the 5000 block of Sedgewick Drive around 2:00 a.m. after getting a call that an adult male had been shot. Once officers arrived on scene, they located the victim. He was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now