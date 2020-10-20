Raleigh police investigate after man shot on Sedgewick Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 5000 block of Sedgewick Drive around 2:00 a.m. after getting a call that an adult male had been shot. Once officers arrived on scene, they located the victim. He was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.