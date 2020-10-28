Raleigh police investigate afternoon shooting

Scene of a shooting along Billingham Court in Raleigh on Oct. 28, 2020.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday afternoon, they said.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. along the 1800 block of Billingham Court, which is off of Trawick Road. The victim is expected to be OK, police said.

Police did not have any suspect information available.

This story will be updated as it develops.