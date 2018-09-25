Raleigh police investigate burglary at Vic's Italian Restaurant at City Market Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Raleigh police on scene after the burglary at Vic's Italian Restaurant at City Market on Sept. 25. [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Raleigh police are investigating after a suspect stole money from Vic's Italian Restaurant at City Market during a burglary early Tuesday.

Officers were called to 331 Blake Street around 5:20 a.m. after damage was seen at the restaurant.

Police said the suspect threw a concrete block through the front door's glass to get inside the business.

The suspect stole money before leaving the scene.

The burglary remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

