RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said Friday night that a baby was kidnapped in a stolen SUV.

The incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Mills View Court, according to Raleigh police.

A mother reported to police that a man stole her white Mitsubishi Outlander and that her 4-month-old baby boy was inside the SUV, according to a news release from police.

Police said that officers later spotted the stolen SUV in the 1500 block of Capital Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and was being questioned late Friday night, the police said.

The baby was not harmed and was reunited with his mother, police said in the news release, which was partially titled “Raleigh Police Investigate Kidnapping.”

Raleigh police in the 1500 block of Capital Blvd. Friday night after a baby was reported missing in a stolen SUV. Photo by Gilat Melamed/CBS 17

The location of the initial reported incident is off Calvary Drive just west of U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard.