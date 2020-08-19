Raleigh police investigate robbery at First Citizens Bank

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating following a robbery at First Citizens Bank on Wednesday.

RPD Photo

Police say they were dispatched to the bank located at 4801 Capital Blvd. around 4:35 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the bank, committed the robbery and fled in an unknown direction.

No weapon was seen and no injuries occurred during the crime. A Follow-up investigation is currently underway, police say.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.