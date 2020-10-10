Raleigh police investigate shooting after teen victim walks into hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager Friday night.

The incident was reported just before 8:30 p.m. when a 17-year-old male victim walked into WakeMed in Raleigh with a gunshot wound, Raleigh police said.

Police responded to investigate the shooting at a strip mall at 3589 New Bern Avenue, which is at the Interstate 440 interchange.

Police at the scene had crime scene tape up around the parking lot, which is located about a mile from WakeMed.

The teenager suffered injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP

No other information was available.

