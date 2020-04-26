Raleigh police investigate shooting after victim walks into WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said Sunday they are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Saturday night.

The victim of the shooting walked into WakeMed just before 10:50 p.m., according to a news release from Raleigh police.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the shooting.

After investigating, police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Grantland Drive.

On Sunday afternoon, police were investigating the shooting, the news release said.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

