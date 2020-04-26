Raleigh police investigate shooting after victim walks into WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said Sunday they are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Saturday night.
The victim of the shooting walked into WakeMed just before 10:50 p.m., according to a news release from Raleigh police.
The victim suffered serious injuries in the shooting.
After investigating, police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Grantland Drive.
On Sunday afternoon, police were investigating the shooting, the news release said.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Log truck overturns in Raleigh crash, blocks road for hours
- Highlighting 3 must-see games for the Carolina Panthers
- NC senator calls for investigation of state’s COVID-19 contact tracing initiative
- Apex Friendship principal’s meaningful gesture honoring seniors goes viral
- Some Durham businesses hold off reopening despite state’s loosened order