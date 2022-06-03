RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said officers are investigating a shooting Friday morning at Optimist Park.

The shooting call came in around 10:30 a.m. from the park on Whittier Drive off Northclift Drive.

Wake County Schools said Sanderson High School was on lockdown due to the police activity in the area. That lockdown was lifted at 11:35 a.m.

A message was sent to families of Sanderson High students by Chief of Communications for Wake County Public Schools, Lisa Luten at 11:57 a.m.

Luten said the school was placed on the highest security alert in a code red lockdown due to the nearby shooting.

“These steps are taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our students and faculty. Once the police gave us the all-clear, the lockdown ended without any incident at the school,” said Luten.

Sanderson High School said dismissal will proceed as normal. Parents picking up their children early will need to show an ID and will not be allowed to leave their car, school officials said.

“Please expect a very long wait. Please have your ID ready,” added Luten.

Raleigh police said the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Police did not have information on injuries at this time.