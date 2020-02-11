1 wounded in shootout at business on Peace Street near Capital Blvd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a shootout during a robbery Tuesday afternoon at a business along Peace Street just east of Capital Boulevard.

The call came in from 200 West Peace Street around 4:45 p.m.

The incident involved two suspects who committed a robbery of a business, which is Golden Isles pawn shop, police said.

After the shooting, multiple Raleigh police vehicles were at the small strip of businesses with Golden Isles being taped off.

An employee was shot during the incident and transported to WakeMed for treatment of his injuries.

The victim exchanged gunfire with the suspect, according to police.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com: